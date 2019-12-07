Healthy Acadia hosts holiday gift making party

Healthy Acadia hosted a holiday gift making event.

The event was free and held at the new location for recovery supports programming.

Not only were folks able to make gifts instead of buying them but they could also help end stigma.

"The holidays can be a really stressful time of the year, so we wanted to not only invite the public in to help end stigma, but to also take some of the burden of buying gifts off of some of our people in recovery and our coaches as well and just to have a fun event that everyone could share," says Paige Johnston, a coordinator.

Healthy Acadia is a non-profit that aims at building healthier communities in Washington and Hancock counties.

