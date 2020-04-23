Healthy Acadia asks vegetable gardeners to grow a little extra

If you’re thinking about starting to plant your vegetable garden, Healthy Acadia is asking that you consider planting a little extra this season, to local food pantries facing high demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative wants to help connect you and your extra produce to neighbors in need.

Gleaning is the process of rescuing good quality food that might have gone to waste for various reasons, from local farms, gardens, or farmers.

Healthy Acadia says individual vegetable gardeners can make a big difference.

“It’s just row-feet. Every row-feet that’s planted is a contribution. So if ten people are each planting twenty-row feet of a crop.” said Regina Grabrovac, Food Programs Manager for Washington County for Healthy Acadia. “That ten feet becomes a hundred feet. And a hundred feet is about a hundred pounds.”

The Gleaning Initiative partners with 40 local farms and 30 food security organizations across Hancock and Washington counties.

For more info, check out healthyacadia.org