Healthy Acadia, AmeriCorps seek Volunteers

The AmeriCorps/Maine RecoveryCorps Program, coordinated by Healthy Acadia, is a volunteer service program focused on expanding Recovery Coaching and other support services among individuals facing substance use disorders, with an emphasis on opioid use disorders in 7 northern /coastal Maine counties. The purpose is to support those seeking recovery, strengthen access to recovery resources in our communities and to improve recovery success. Those choosing the path of an AmeriCorps/RecoveryCorps member will be joining tens of thousands of other volunteers across our nation who serve under the AmeriCorps banner.

In the spirit of AmeriCorps, members commit their time to address critical community needs and to "be the greater good." In addition to your role as a RecoveryCorps recovery coach, part of your service year will also be spent participating in AmeriCorps focused events. This is a volunteer service position.

Contact Sonia by email soniaturanski@healthyacadia.org