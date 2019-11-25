Healthy Acadia discusses Downeast youth programs

Ben Lettinger, Youth Engagement Coordinator, and Shoshona Smith, Development Director at Healthy Acadia, both joined Joy Hollowell during Monday's edition of our TV5 Morning News to talk about some of the ongoing efforts to engage and improve future leaders.

Healthy Acadia is now accepting submissions for their first ever T-shirt design contest. The best design will be adopted for the 2020 Downeast Leadership Camp

Submissions are now being accepted until November 29 at noon.

The winner will be announced on December 3rd.

