During the month of August, Healthy Acadia and Hancock County Drug Free Communities Initiative will host three, free, "Community Conversations," geared toward parents and middle- to high school aged youth. The presentations will be appropriate for all ages and will include a light meal.

The following sessions are scheduled for 6:00pm to 7:30pm, at the Moore Community Center (133 State Street, Ellsworth):

Thursday, August 8: "How Brains Develop: What is My Child Thinking?! Why Does My Parent Do That?!" What is happening at various stages of brain development? What are the best strategies to manage behaviors at these stages? How are developing brains impacted by substance use/misuse?

Thursday, August 15: "What Parents and Youth Need to Know About Vaping." What are the physical and mental health risks associated with vaping? Is there an increased risk for traditional tobacco product use associated with vaping?

Thursday, August 22: "Resilience & Positive Psychology: Skills to Promote Good Mental Health." Explore practical skills to promote optimistic thinking styles, decrease anxiety and depression, foster genuine connection between individuals, and encourage mindful response to people we are close to in our lives.

Though the sessions will be offered at no charge to participants, pre-registration is requested, as seating is limited and a light meal will be provided. Register online using the form in the "What's New" section at www.healthyacadia.org.