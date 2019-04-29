Michael Reisman of the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center and Angela Fochesato of HEalthy Acadia were special guests during our TV5 Morning News on Monday.

They spoke to Joy Hollowell about they upcoming Annual Walk For Life.

JOY - The 19th Annual Walk for life is happening next month ...Joining us this morning is Michael Reisman, with the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center...Good morning to you.

Michael...I was just saying 19th year for this walk...unbelievable?

"Yeah it's unbelievable. It started in 2001 which was the first walk and 500 people attended, and they raised 50 thousand dollars, it was the year after Beth Wright had passed away and that funded the choose life foundation which she had started juts before she passed away and the Choose Life Foundation eventually became the Beth Wright Resource Center in 2004, so it's been a long time."

JOY - And so one of the things you really want to promote at this year's walk is the cancer patient navigation and I know Healthy Acadia has really been promoting for a while now.

Angela Fochesato - "Yes, I'm one of the cancer patient navigators in Washington County and I help patient, caregivers and their families navigate through the journey of cancer...and it's just from listening to them if they need somebody to just express their feelings with or helping them with transportation, lodging, helping them with conversations, have conversations with family members, or with their providers."

JOY - You're looking for teams and individuals to sign up now?

Reisnman - "Right, it's a great family event we'll have in both sites, both Addison and Ellsworth we're having it for the first time this year..you can register online at bethwrightcancercenter.org, and we encourage people to ask their friends to support them in either walk and also to get their friends to join them in the walk...it's a great event."

JOY - And we should also mention that it's two locations for this walk, so it's Ellsworth and Addison so let's talk about all the details as far was when it starts and what's going on.

Reisman - "In Addison registration starts at 8:00 and in Ellsworth registration starts at 8:30. Both walks start at 10 o clock. There are opening ceremony in both places, there is going to a silent auction and raffle in Ellsworth and in Addison. In Addison there is a big barbeque lunch after the walkers get back. In Ellsworth we've been invited to join the Ellsworth Plant Sale and also the Tool Festival. So when you finish the walk you can take part in, just buy some plants from a great organization and take part in the festival and buys some bulbs."

JOY - And again, this is Saturday May 18th, Michael and Angela thanks very much to both of you.

