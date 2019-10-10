Healthcare panel brings community leaders together in Bangor

Healthy outcomes start now.

That's the panel discussion hosted by Senator Angus King in Bangor Thursday.

The event brought community leaders, medical professionals, and more together for an in-depth discussion on how to improve healthcare.

The panel was made up of experts from Maine and beyond.

They talked about how to prevent sickness and reduce healthcare costs by taking a proactive approach to life and long-term care.

"This is about, how do we lower what we're paying? This is about prevention. About half of the diseases in America can be prevented. The cheapest medical procedure is the one that doesn't happen. And, what I want out of this is some concrete ideas that can lower healthcare costs, including prescription drugs for the people of Maine and for the people of the country," said King.

This was an interactive discussion with the audience.

The hope is community leaders will continue the discussion and implement practices and strategies for healthy living.