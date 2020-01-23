Health care advocates urge Gov. Mills to support increased dental care

A big group of advocates delivered 1,500 letters to Gov. Mills's office Thursday asking her to support increased dental care.

They're urging her to back a bill that would allow Mainers on Medicaid to get basic dental prevention and treatment.

The only dental benefit in Medicaid for adults in Maine is limited emergency care.

Supporters say that having basic dental care would make a big impact on the lives of many.

"Everyone deserves to be able to take care of their teeth but too many in Maine can't afford to visit the dentist," said Ambureen Rana, a community organizer for Maine Equal Justice. "Tens of thousands of people across the state could access live-changing prevention and treatment, and our healthcare system could be more efficient if our elected officials support dental care in Medicaid."

The bill is slated for a public hearing as early as next week.