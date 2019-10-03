Health officials say 5 cases of lung illness connected to e-cigarette use have been documented

State health officials say there are now five documented reports of Mainers with lung illness connected to e-cigarette use.

One youth and four adults have become ill, according to the CDC.

One of those people was treated in Aroostook County while the others are in Cumberland and York Counties.

All five cases were reported between the second week of August and the end of September with people experiencing symptoms that include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, and fatigue.

The governor has directed the CDC to work with the Attorney General's Office to pursue increased compliance checks on e-cigarette purchases at retailers around the state.

Maine already conducts checks of this sort on both electronic and regular cigarettes but will boost the focus on e-cigarettes to prevent sales to those who are under 21.