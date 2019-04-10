Health official raises concern over low compliance rate of measles-mumps-and-rubella shot

The measles-mumps-and-rubella shot has the lowest rate of compliance in Maine.

An all-time high* of 6-percent of Maine kindergarteners are opting out of vaccines -almost all due to religious and philosophical exemptions by their parents.

Maine's former top health official, Dora Anne Mills called this data very concerning.

"Every time we have somebody who is exposed to measles we have been dodging a bullet where we have not had an outbreak because of that measles is extremely contagious and deadly," said Mills.

She contends a vaccine rate of 95 percent is needed to give the community strong or herd immunity.

Some diseases like measles and mumps have fallen below that threshold.

Dr. Mills believes vaccines are safe and *not* being vaccinated is a danger *both* for the children opting out, and other kids who may not have the immune system to tolerate getting vaccinated themselves or respond to herd immunity.

