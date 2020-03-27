Health expert urges people to stay home, practice social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Health experts reiterate that everyone in Maine should be acting as if the coronavirus is already where you live - even if it's not officially reported in your county.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center says folks should continue to stay at home.

Only head out to do the essentials, like going to the grocery store or to your doctor.

For those considered 'essential workers', practice social distancing when at all possible at work.

You should also be doing that at home, too, when you can.

"If there are multiple family members there, particularly with chronic disease, if you could do some separation there as well, that is an advisable thing. That is a very difficult for most of us to do. Then the same kind of things we've been taking about: hand hygiene, cough etiquette; these are so important to help protect us. I will say, the low number of reported cases in the state of Maine is simply because of our testing, not because they aren't here,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis adds that many folks have reached out and are worried that the medications they are taking could compromise or weaken their immune system and put them more at risk for COVID-19.

Jarvis says it's important that everyone continue to take the medications prescribed to them.

If you have any questions about that, you should call your health care provider.