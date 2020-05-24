Health care workers describe difficulties in educating patients about coronavirus safety measures

Nursing homes, particularly ones serving residents with dementia, face a unique challenge when it comes to preventing the spread of the coronavirus. There have been two nursing home outbreaks in Maine week.

Fifty-seven people tested positive at Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth. At Clover Health Care in Auburn, 22 people tested positive.

Health care workers say educating patients about safety measures such as social distancing can be difficult. Residents sometimes have a tendency to wander and often seek physical contact for comfort.

Jennifer Reeder of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America says loved ones of residents have a role to play when it comes to educating patients of health risks and maintaining contact to promote mental health.

“Have that connection with staff members who work at the facility so they can give you updates on how your loved one is doing and also feedback on how your loved one is bonding to the different ways you’re trying to communicate,” said Reeder.

Reeder says the Alzheimer's Foundation offers help to families who are struggling. Their help line can be reached at 866-232-8484. Visit alzfdn.org for more information.