Health care worker tests positive for coronavirus, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center officials say

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center officials confirm a health care worker at one of their outpatient settings has tested positive for coronavirus.

No word on their condition.

Officials are contacting patients and staff who may have been in contact with the person and directing them to self-isolate and keep an eye out for symptoms.

Although the hospital is offering more services by telehealth and postponing elective procedures, there are still times when a person needs to come in for care.

They're working to keep those interactions as safe as possible for staff and patients.