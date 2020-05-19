Health care facilities to receive more COVID-19 testing supplies

When it comes to testing for COVID-19, supplies are essential for performing these tests.

Tuesday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said two critical testing pieces are swabs and test tubes.

He says test tubes are the transfer media to get the swabs with the samples to the lab to be tested.

Shah said shortages of these supplies are being seen in the state and around the country but Tuesday he said Maine just received a shipment of thousands of these swabs and test tubes from FEMA.

"Hospitals, long term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and outpatient clinics across the state are receiving those and we put those on an ASAP delivery," he said.

Shah said the facilities should expect the supplies by Tuesday.

The state announced Monday testing prioritization has now been eliminated.

Now anyone suspected of having the coronavirus can be tested.