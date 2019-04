There's an open house at a new syringe exchange in Belfast later this week.

Wednesday from 3 to 7pm, the Health Equity Alliance will open their doors to the community at their new harm reduction services and needle exchange office on Waldo Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public.

Services offered there include free and confidential HIV and Hepatitis C testing.

It's open Tuesdays 11-4, Fridays 2-7, or by appointment.