Heading back into restaurants? Here's what to expect

Starting June 1st, Phase 2 of Governor Mills' plan to restart Maine's economy allows for in-person dining to resume at restaurants in Penobscot County.

Whether you're heading back out immediately or plan to wait a while before returning to your favorite spot, there are some things you need to know.

Restaurants must follow all standards laid out this four-page checklist: maine.gov/decd/checklists/restaurants

You can expect all employees in both front and back of the house to wear masks or other face coverings. They're required to wash their hands frequently, but gloves aren't encouraged.

Customers are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time, if they're offered by the establishment. You're asked to wear a face covering when entering, exiting, waiting in line or in any other area where social distancing isn't possible. However you don't need to wear a mask when seated at the table.

Bathrooms are open and should undergo frequent cleanings.

Many places are still offering to-go meals and outdoor seating for those who might still be uncomfortable sitting inside.

Condiments should be single-use. Menus either need to be laminated and wiped down, or thrown away after each use.

Chase's Family Restaurant & Hide-Away Lounge in Bangor participated in various training sessions to get back up and running.

Among other new safety measures, the Chase family painted the walls, had the carpet professionally cleaned and installed plexiglass around their restaurant. They took advantage of a special offer from Wallace Events in Ellsworth specifically for Maine businesses to set up a large tent with outdoor seating.

After weeks of preparation, the Chases are excited to see their regulars once again.