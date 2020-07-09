Head to Sweet Dreams Lavender Farm to pick up your own lavender

Here's a great way to enjoy the wonderful smells and sounds of nature.

Head to Sweet Dreams Lavender Farm on the Dexter Road in St. Albans.

They've been growing a variety of lavender since 2003, and while not the only farm in the state that grows the plant, they are known as the ones who did it first.

The owners of the farm say the health benefits are as plentiful as the crop, and they'd love for others to experience its uses.

"I am celebrating one year anniversary of being cancer-free and lavender really helped me through this whole process. It helped with anxiety, it helped with restlessness and it helps you to sleep. Anybody that is dealing with cancer at this time, I would love for them to come and get a big bunch of lavender for free on us," said Marie Kirven.

Sweet Dreams is open, and you can pick your own lavender Monday thru Saturday from 10-4 all through the month of July.

To learn more visit mainelavenderfarm.com.