A Wayne woman was killed in a crash on Saturday.

It happened around noon on the Pond Road in Wayne.

Authorities say 84-year-old Blanche Fyler's vehicle was involved in a head on collision.

83 year old James Thompson and 81 year old Catherine Thompson, also of Wayne were in the other car. Both were seriously hurt but expected to recover.

While the crash is being investigated, poor road conditions may have been a factor.