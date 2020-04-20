Head of Maine CDC warns against letting our guards down

Don't let your guard down and undo the progress made over the past few weeks during the stay at home order...

That message from the head of the Maine CDC during his daily briefing on Monday..

Over the weekend Dr. Nirav Shah confirmed the first positive test of the coronavirus in Piscataquis County.

That means every county in the state has had a positive test.

As desires to re-open intensify Shah warns against complacency - particularly for those in rural parts of the state who think they are safe from getting sick.

"Even if you happen to be in a rural part of the state is just as important it's just as important for you to lead your life as if the virus was circulating around you," said Shah. "And try as much as possible try as much as possible to stick with the course and it here to those physical distancing requirements. We are still very much in the middle of this."

Shah added that he fears what he calls a "second spike" if easing up on social distancing and other measures happens too soon.

He says that's happened in other countries after people were able to resume with more person to person interaction.

