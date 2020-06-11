Head of Maine CDC urges testing for protest attendees

As people continue to gather at events like the Thursday in Ellsworth, it's important to pay attention to your health in the days and weeks that follow.

That according to the head of the Maine CDC.

Dr. Nirav Shah says he and his colleagues have been following the protests and rallies that have taken place across the state.

He notes at any gathering like these, coronavirus transmission is possible.

Shah says many of the participants are younger and may not realize they have been infected.

The worry comes when they come into contact with someone who is at higher risk.

"What I recommend anyone to do was that if you recently attended any large gathering and you were not feeling well, please make sure that A, you stay inside and avoid contact with anyone who might be vulnerable, and B, get yourself tested," he said.

Under the current standing order by the governor, anyone that has attended one of these events can be tested..

More information on that is available on the Maine CDC website.