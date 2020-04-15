Head of Maine CDC updates on handling of congregate care facilities

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah continues to emphasize the importance of keeping residents and staff at long-term care facilities healthy.

According to Dr. Shah, there have been two COVID-19 related deaths at each of the following locations: the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, Tall Pines in Belfast, and the Augusta Health and Rehab Center. All together, there are 132 combined positive cases of coronavirus between residents and staff at those locations.

Tuesday , the CDC learned of conditions at The Cedars retirement community in Portland that constitute an outbreak, with five confirmed cases there.

He says as the state continues to focus on these facilities, we could see a jump in the number of positive cases reported.

"Our position is to be aggressive and actively look for the cases, especially in long-term care facilities," said Shah. "We know they are our highest population at risk and that's why we see more cases. One of the mantras of public health is that when you look for things you find them and in this situation our team and gone out and aggressively, proactively to look for more cases and as a result of that when you look for things you find them and that's what we're seeing."

He says the approach at long-term care facilities has been three-fold.

They started with education -- moved to preparedness -- and now they are in the response phase.