Head of Maine CDC thanks those working to allow life to continue

During his daily briefing on Monday the head of the Maine CDC took time to thank those have continued helping life to go on in the state..

Dr. Nirav Shah showed off a face shield made by high school robotics team, Delta Prime Robotics.

The Hall-Dale High School students have been making the face shields instead of that would have been their time spent in robotics competitions..

They've donated 1,200 to the CDC so far..

They have been given to and are currently being used by front line workers.

Shah also took time to thank all of those working on the front line.

From health care to your local grocer.

"They have been the ones keeping us connected, keeping us fed, keeping our household running and allowing each and everyone of us to continue," said Shah. "Whether it's staying inside or going into the office. Those members of our society that have been previously unseen are now seen. And I hope that as we go forward and continue moving through the coronavirus phases we don't let them slip back into being unseen."

Shah also talked about a possible second surge of cases in Maine and how the state would handle such an event.

"This is not a one-way ratchet," he said. "We are continuing our analysis of the data because we want to make sure that if a secondary spike were to occur that we are able to spot it and able to take policy steps accordingly. Now what those policy steps may look like is very much a function of what we see and where we see it in the populations in which it occurs."

Shah said the CDC does look at data day to day, but they rely more heavily on the week to week numbers.

He also said that later this week, when Maine's testing capacity will increase, it does not mean a surge will occur.

They base their numbers on the average amount of positive tests from total tests given.

