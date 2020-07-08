Head of Maine CDC says students should go back to classrooms

The head of the Maine CDC believes school children need to return to classroom learning in the fall.

During Wednesday's briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said that's the goal for Maine students.

He says everyone involved needs to be flexible knowing it won't be a one size fits all return to classes.

Many decisions will be made on the local level.

"To determine whether on a region by region, county by county level, it's acceptable or permissible or desirable for kids to be in the classroom versus in some sort of modified classroom setting versus back at home," says Shah. "And those could change depending on the contours of the outbreak or the situation."

Shah said the CDC and the Department of Education are continuing their efforts to build the framework that puts students back in school.

