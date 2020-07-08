Head of Maine CDC says face coverings may offer protection from others

During Wednesday's Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah providing some more information about wearing face coverings.

He reiterated they are predominantly there to protect other people from you.

However, he said there are some very early findings that show face coverings may do even more.

"Data to suggest that a face covering can also protect you from other people," said Shah. "I can't stress enough how early, preliminary and incomplete those data are, but one of the best things that anyone can do is to wear a face covering. It certainly will protect others, and there were some early data, maybe even theoretical data to suggest it may protect you as well."

The Maine CDC has also decided to alter its briefing schedule.

Starting next week, briefing will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There will not be a briefing this Friday.