Head of Maine CDC responds to WHO comments

A representative with the World Health Organization said this week that asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus is "very rare."

Tuesday, the organization walked back that statement.

That representative says she was only referring to a few studies.

The organization now says patients sometimes confuse not having any symptoms with only exhibiting mild symptoms.

In addition, some people transmit the virus before developing symptoms.

Contact tracers classify this group as "presymptomatic" rather than asymptomatic.

"It really is a sign of respect for other people in your community when you go out and wear a face covering," said Dr. Nirav Shah. "It's you acknowledging that you might have COVID-19 and you might transmit it to somebody even though you feel fine. And to me, it's a sign of respect to other people."

Shah acknowledged the WHO was imprecise in their message causing more confusion.

He says bottom line, face coverings are necessary.

