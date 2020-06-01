Head of Maine CDC reacts to June 1 phased reopenings

Monday many businesses across the state are beginning to reopen their doors.

Per the Governor's phased reopening plan, dine-in service at restaurants in all but three of Maine's counties is allowed.

All retail businesses are also allowed to open, as well as museums.

And folks are now able to gather in groups of 50 or less.

There are, of course, many guidelines in place for establishments and events.

Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah gave his thoughts on the current phase of reopening at Monday's CDC briefing.

He says, "Even though reopening is not the same as returning to "normal," the reopening is being done with very close eyes on some of the health implications so that the reopening can be done safely as well as allow the resumption of economic activity."