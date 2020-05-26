Head of Maine CDC on those not complying with safety recommendations

If you have scrolled a social media feed in the past few months, you have seen there is a wide array of coronavirus opinions.

The state's top health officials ask that people practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings when necessary.

However, there are some who believe this to be an overreaction, that the virus is not where they live, or it's a hoax.

As the reopening of the state continues, Dr. Nirav Shah was asked about those who are non-compliant with CDC recommendations and what he would say to them.

""Not so much what they believe but why," said Shah. "What would it take for somebody to come around to the idea that this is a serious concern. I think when we start asking people why they believe what they believe rather than just telling them what they should believe, I think that's when the real conversation starts."

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the state has what she calls backstops in place if people refuse to follow guidelines but those backstops have not had to be used.

She did not elaborate on what those backstops are.