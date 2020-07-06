Head of Maine CDC on face coverings, says mandate coming

The wearing of face coverings continues to be a topic of much discussion across the state and the nation.

During Monday's Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said the Mills Administration is continuing to work on new face covering mandate.

He said that mandate will be coming from the governor very soon.

Shah said they continue to field reports of people and businesses that are not following proposed guidelines.

He continues to implore people to wear face coverings for a number of reasons.

"Science behind them is very compelling," said Shah. "It takes us back to one of the most fundamental questions of any society which is, what do we owe to one another? In a situation like this with a pandemic raging, I think a face covering is at minimum what we owe to one another."

Shah also said as other states see spikes in cases, because we are such a mobile society and Maine is a travel destination, it only furthers the need for people to wear them.

