Head of Maine CDC "deeply concerned" over COVID-19 related illness affecting children

Across the nation medical professionals are dealing with a new illness, related to the coronavirus - that is affecting children.

During Thursday afternoon's briefing Dr. Nirav Shah said that there are still no confirmed cases of Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Maine.

However, Shah said they are deeply concerned by the sickness.

Over the weekend he spoke with his counterpart at the New York CDC, a state that has cases, about the illness.

"I was sufficiently concerned by what my counterpart shared with me," said Shah. "So much so that first thing on Monday we issued an emergency health alert to every single physician and healthcare provider across the state alerting them to the latest data given what was known at the time. We also in that alert made this condition mandatorily reportable to the Maine CDC."

Some of the symptoms include a fever that won't go away, rash or changes in skin color and trouble breathing...

Shah said these steps were taken so that if cases are found, Maine medical professionals know how to react and how to handle it.