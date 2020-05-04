Head of Maine CDC clarifies reported coronavirus deaths

Five additional employees at the Tyson Poultry Processing Plant in Portland have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those five were not included in Monday's total number.

Those additional cases brings the number of Tyson employees with the coronavirus to 17.

At the daily briefing, Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah says the state needs to exponentially increase the amount of testing that's conducted.

He referenced an analysis by Harvard researchers that shows the U-S is far behind on testing capacity.

It says states safely re-opening and stopping a resurgence depend on these tests.

Doctor Shah says his goal is to have every health care provider test anyone they want without worry of resource strain.

The second step would be to provide testing to all individuals in congregate care facilities as well as shelters across the state before they start showing symptoms.

The third step would be what he calls sentinel testing with the consent of individuals.

He says, "No matter what they come in for, the doctor might say hey by the way we are working with the Maine CDC on this project to get a sense of what's going on with coronavirus across the state would you mind us taking a quick swab no charge your name won't be associated with it if you're positive we will give you a ring and then we got a better sense of what the iceberg really looks like."

As of last week, the CDC reports 2,900 individuals are being tested in the state each week.

Doctor Shah says this number needs to be doubled or even tripled.

Doctor Shah also provided some clarification on the way the Maine CDC reports COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Questions arose after the death of a Waldo County firefighter and whether it was coronavirus related.

The state CDC says they are still investigating that case.

Doctor Shah, says tests on the deceased are only performed by the medical examiner.

Results from those tests are passed along to the family.

He says, "All we report is that an individual with COVID-19 has passed away, not whether an individual has passed away from COVID-19. If or when the medical examiner makes that determination, that's something that the family would be informed of, but all we are reporting is when an individual with a particular disease has passed away."

Dr. Shah says they are still working to determine how many close contacts the firefighter may have had, and what quarantines, if any, would be recommended by the CDC.