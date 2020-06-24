Head of Maine CDC addresses wearing face coverings, or lack thereof

Whether or not to wear a face covering continues to be an issue that has Maine residents divided.

TV5 has received multiple reports of locations or businesses where people are not wearing coverings, which the Maine CDC recommends.

During Wednesday's briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah addressed those concerns and talked about the reports they have been getting.

"I think it does vary across the state," said Shah. "I just wanted to note that even though we are aware of reports of folks who have not complied and don't want to face coverings, we are equally aware of a lot of places in the state where folks have complied."

Shah says if you have concerns about a business where customers or employees aren't following the proper protocol, voice those concerns to people at the business.