"He was an extremely giving person": Wife shares husband's organ donation story

It's National Donate Life Month.

Currently around New England there are over 5,700 patients waiting for an organ transplant.

Alyssa Thurlow met up with one woman Wednesday in Bangor whose husband made the courageous decision to give the gift of life.

"Every day 22 people pass away waiting for an organ donation. We are part of the village that makes up the ability to provide life for those waiting for organ donation," said Marc Edelman, Senior Vice President of Operations at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

April is National Donate Life Month. It was established in 2003 by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations.

Each year, staff at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrate those who have given the gift of life, while raising awareness of the more than 5,700 patients in New England alone who are currently waiting for transplants.

While thousands support the opportunity to give health to others, many can sometimes overlook the importance of registering as a donor.

Hospital staff say that step is crucial, especially when families are faced with the decision after their loved one has passed.

Being registered already relieves them of that burden.

"Knowing that your loved one can potentially help multiple other people waiting for kidneys, waiting for livers, waiting for other organs can help ease the pain of their passing," said Edward Heise, Associate Vice President of Patient Care Services at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

One woman who knows what that pain is like is Leanne DiMaio.

She and her husband Nicholas were vacationing here in Maine last fall when he suffered a medical incident and died.

Little did Leanne know that her husband had already registered to donate.

"He was an extremely giving person while he was alive so there was no hesitation to want to give in his death," said DiMaio.

Leanne says the staff at the hospital along with the staff from New England Donor Services made the chore easy for her.

"Everyone was great with answering my questions and through this process it gave my family additional time to process everything that was going on," explained DiMaio.

While she is happy her husband is helping others, she believes it's important for families to have a plan.

"A lot of families don't know what each other wants and you know those conversations need to happen," said DiMaio.

Leanne says she now shares her experience with anyone willing to listen.

"I can now go forth and help educate other people and other families and really let people know that it's not what you see on TV," explained DiMaio. "It's not this haphazard, no feeling type or event that's going on. It's real. It's emotional. It's a positive thing that can come out of a tragic event."

To register to become a donor visit: https://registerme.org/.