Weather conditions to blame for Maine hay shortage

There's a hay shortage in Maine. A local trainer at Bangor Raceway tells us why.

Michael Hitchcock has worked with horses for decades now. He said, "It's an everyday thing, seven days a week. We get no days off."

He trains horses - runs a stable of 26 - and saddles them up for races. He added,"It's something that I enjoy."

But, with multiple tasks on his plate, it can be a stressful job and now there's a hay shortage in Maine.

Hitchcock says the weather is to blame."If they have decent weather the year before and they have a lot of hay stored up for us to buy, great, and if they had a bad year and things get really tight." He added, "We've been getting a lot of rain. Hopefully, we can get some sunshine. The weather is really putting a damper on things."

Hay provides horses vital nutrients. Those who work in the stables can buy hay cubes. He explained, "It does make our job a little more tougher, a little more time consuming having to give them hay cubes versus hay. It's a little easier to feed the horses hay. Cubes, there's a little more to it than just throwing hay in the stalls for the horses."

Hitchcock said farmers are affected too. "If they didn't get a lot of hay last year and we're getting bad weather this spring, it's going to slow the process of them cutting early."