"Have to live your life." Trying to get by during pandemic

As we continue to make our way through the week in a world that seems to be constantly changing...

There are some things that don't.

On Thursday, the first day of Spring,TV5 tended to some of life's necessities.

Trying to make the best of this tough situation, while being smart and taking care.

"Control what we can control and try to minimize the negativity with the things that we can't control," said Brandon Kenney, Co-Owner of Brewer IGA.

With online to go grocery ordering booked several days out - Thursday meant a trip to stock up was in order.

The folks at Brewer IGA were kind enough to let me bring a camera in while I shopped.

"It's been crazy since Wednesday of last week," said Kenney. "We've been really really busy. The influx of people coming in and stocking up on groceries and really trying to take advantage of what supplies are available."

"Sanitation. Just making sure that we are constantly cleaning surfaces that customer is coming to contact with as well as employees," he added.

A sudden influx of bread marked a bright spot for shoppers.

"Try to keep a smile on your face," said shopper Tim Ward. "Keep distance from people. Help people, whoever you can. Stay healthy. There's a lot of people who are risking stuff that they don't need to risk so we just need to be careful that as this is all going on and growing we want to it back down."

Following our trip to the grocery store a little hand sanitizer just to be safe and now it's time to start moving..

A walk around the Bangor City Forest - to get at least 30 minutes of exercise for the day.

Bill Higgins and Doro had the same idea.

"You've got to live your life," he said. "It's important for the dog to get out too. I take the opportunity to get him out there and run around and of course to try and stay away from people."

"Try to make the best out of this global negativity essentially with COVID-19," said Kenney. "Just trying to keep our attitudes upbeat."