New lab in Orono offers tick testing

Maine residents can now have ticks tested for pathogens at a local pub.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension accepts tick samples for tick-borne disease testing.

Tick season is in full swing here in Maine.

And staff at University of Maine Cooperative Extension have been busy testing tick samples in their new lab.

Maine residents can have ticks tested for pathogens for just $15 per sample, a much lower fee than other states.

"We can get a good idea of the geographic distribution of where ticks are being found, what ticks are being found, as well as where and what pathogens are being found within the tick population,” said Griffin Dill.

Dill is the coordinator of the tick lab located in Orono.

He says they have seen high tick activity this summer. They've received 1,500 ticks since April. 60% of those have been deer ticks.

"The primary ones we are looking at are deer ticks, the dog tick, and something called the woodchuck tick. The deer tick and the dog tick are by far the most common species that we encounter. As far as we know as of right now, the dog tick is not known to transmit disease so, it's really the deer tick that we're heavily focused on as far as pathogen screening goes,” explained Dill.

Staff say the testing on the ticks is strictly used for surveillance purposes.

"This is showing us where areas of high tick-borne diseases are so we can allow people in Maine to know okay, if you're going to this location you might want to be a little more cautious” said Thomas Rounsville, a Molecular Diagnostic Professional.

The process is quite simple. Once they receive a tick, either by mail or drop-in, it then goes to the lab. They start by taking photos of each specimen after identification.

They then begin the process of extracting DNA for pathogen screening.

All this data is kept in house and could be used again down the road for further research.

"All these research samples not only you know provide someone with peace of mind but they're also being used then to allow us, like Griffin said, to create maps throughout the state of higher areas of risk but also research how these tick-borne diseases are changing,” said Rounsville.

All the testing is done at the new UMaine Extension Diagnostic and Research Lab at 17 Godfrey Drive in Orono.

Instructions on how to submit a tick specimen to the lab can be found here: https://extension.umaine.edu/ticks/submit/