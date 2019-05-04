Hats off to graduates: Maine Maritime Academy holds graduation

Friends and family cheered on 193 students as they marched at Maine Maritime Academy's 76th Commencement.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to make it through. If you work hard and you really truly want this, you can do it. It's not easy but if it's what you want, it's possible."

Among the graduates were Bachelor of Science, Associate of Science, and Master of Science degrees.

MMA is a co-educational, public college on the coast of Maine with about 950 undergraduate and graduate students.

Senator Susan Collins introduced Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer who delivered the commencement address.

"These students have worked so hard and many of them have earned their Coast Guard licenses, there are some that are going to be commissioned into the United States Navy. They are making huge contributions."

Senator Collins says she has been working hard on funding a new training vessel for the academy.

"I commissioned the one they are using down back in 1997. So, it has been a long time and they really need a new ship."

MMA's job placement rate is over 90% within 90 days of graduation.

"It's a dream come true. I think a lot of students here will tell you that three or four years, you keep looking for the light at the end of the tunnel and I finally got there. I have a flight Monday to go to work. I'll be working for Transocean out in Trinidad on a drillship."

MMA offers 22 academic majors in 4 maritime-related fields.

"I've been able to travel to Europe, been down to the Caribbean and working aboard vessels 12 hours a day and I think it's a great training opportunity."

"Going to a small school you get really close to everyone. The professors are extremely helpful and it's a really quality education."