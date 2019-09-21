Harvest Fest for the family gets people into the fall spirit

With fall well on its way, it’s the perfect time to learn about harvesting crops and taking a step back in time.

At the 19th Century Curran Villages, adults and kids alike got a hands-on look into working antique equipment with their Harvest Festival.

From harvesting, pickling, blacksmithing and more, there was a large variety of things to do and learn about.

It’s a great look into rural village life and getting to see older equipment in motion.

"It allows us to showcase things within our collection and actually run and use those things rather than merely present static exhibits of machines from the past," says Robert Schmick, the museum director.

The event also featured, music, tractor rides, and fun projects to get everyone in the fall mood.

