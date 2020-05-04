Hartland tannery to close, company says pandemic has impacted demand for product

A manufacturing plant in Hartland announced this afternoon they will be closing the doors for good.

Tasman Leather Group specializes in delivering leather around the world.

The company says the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the demand for their product, making continued operations impossible.

They took over the Hartland plant nine years ago and provided leather products to companies like L.L. Bean and New Balance.

Prime Tanning had control of the facility for 70 years before that.

The Hartland plant is expected to be shuttered by the end of the summer.