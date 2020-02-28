Hartland man charged with shooting Waterville cop indicted

The Hartland man accused of shooting a Waterville police officer is facing more than a dozen charges of aggravated attempted murder - nineteen charges in all.

30-year-old Richard Murray-Burns was indicted by grand jury Friday.

Authorities say he shot officer Timothy Hinton in December while Hinton was in his cruiser.

He's also charged with firing at, at least ten other officers who were there during the incident.

After Hinton was shot, Murray-Burns then took off.

Hinton, who was wounded in both arms, went after him.

Several other officers joined the pursuit.

The chase ended in Canaan where Murray-Burns allegedly fired on a group of officers.

They shot back and wounded Murray-Burns.

Murray-Burns also faces charges of robbery and failure to stop for an officer.