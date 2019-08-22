Hartland homeowner says rat infestation is a town problem

The owner of a Hartland home whose neighbors have complained is infested with rats says he's being targeted.

But neighbors say, if the town enforced its ordinances, there wouldn't be a problem.

The main goal of everyone...no more rats.

"The facts are, Hartland has and continues to have a rat problem for many years."

Two years ago, TV 5 News reported on a rat problem along commercial street in Hartland.

This time, the problem has scurried over to Blake Street.

"You've got the tannery, you've got the river, you've got landfills. I mean, that all adds up. You've got the sewer. There's bound to be rats. You've got the waste coming out of the school."

Bryan Fanjoy says his Blake Street home has been targeted by neighbors as the source of the problem.

"It takes more than one person to get a rat infestation in this town."

But neighbors on Blake Street say it's a problem he's contributed to and it's gone on long enough.

"We've had to put out poison which I fear for the kids when they come down for school. The street is covered in poison. We've had to bank our home with limestone crushed rock because the rats were chewing at our sills."

Michele Cole, who lives next door to Fanjoy, says she and her dog have been bitten by rats.

"Just moving something in my fenced in yard, right next to my kids play kitchen. If the ordinances were enforced we wouldn't be here. It's as simple as keeping the trash and the food picked up and that simple thing just wasn't done."

"I have had the town manager and code enforcement officer called multiple times by neighbors only to have each one of them say that I am compliant."

TV 5 News met with the code enforcement officer on the property who says he won't comment specifically on Fanjoy's home but says there are multiple surrounding towns that have rat problems too.

He says it's important for folks to keep their lawns mowed, trash picked up and covered properly, and pet food not left out.

"I want it cleaned up. I want my kids to go outside and not be as scared of rats."

Hartland Town Manager Chris Littlefield tells us he's scheduled to speak with a pest control company Friday.

He's also collecting property maintenance ordinances from surrounding towns in hopes of beefing up Hartland's to help solve the problem.