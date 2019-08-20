Hartland home infested by rats has residents, town concerned

A rat infestation problem on Blake Street in Hartland has the community and town officials concerned.

The issue has been going on for more than six months.

The home is located next to Somerset Elementary School and now the town is working to solve the problem before the school year begins.

"We've had a situation with rats, it has gone on longer than it should have. They're working a process now and we met with our attorney last night and we're trying to come up with a plan to abate these rats," said Hartland Town Manager Christopher Littlefield.

Next Tuesday is the first day of the new school year in Hartland.