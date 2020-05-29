Hartland community turns out for parade

Main Street in Hartland was full of cheer.

The folks at Sanfield Rehabilitation & Living Center put on a parade.

Family and community members lined up and passed the home to see residents and staff.

The staff there says it's been a challenging time with everything going on with the pandemic.

They organized this to give their residents a chance to see loved ones.

One family even got a chance to say happy birthday.

Helen Braley is now 89 years young.

Carla Littlefield, Helen's granddaughter, said, "Oh, it's so great to see her smile. She never drove a day in her life but she used to drive this to pick her berries. So, I know she recognizes it and she recognizes us and she's just so happy. It warms your heart."

"To get families out to at least get a little peek of their loved ones here. It's been a long spring and we had a beautiful day for it and a great turnout," Bridget Keegan, Administrator, said.

"And we really needed to boost morale. And the families loved it. They were cheering. They were very happy. Brought tears to our eyes," Penny Patten-Bryant, Activity director, said.

The staff tells us they took pictures of everyone in the parade that way they can share them with the residents and continue to make them smile.