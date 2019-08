A Hartford man turned himself into authorities Friday after a deadly crash two months ago.

Officials say they have charged 27-year-old Jarek Boyd with manslaughter and operating under the influence of alcohol.

Police say on June 16th Boyd was driving in Buckfield when he collided with a car.

64-year-old John Gabarra of Orrington was killed in the crash.

Boyd is being held without bail until his first court appearance.