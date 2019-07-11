'Harness for Hope' aims to raise awareness at Bangor Raceway

Blue Seal in Bangor is sponsoring 'Harness for Hope' at the Bangor Raceway on Friday.

The harness racing fundraiser hopes to raise awareness for the Harness Association, and also to raise money for cancer research.

Bangor Blue Seal is selling 'Harness for Hope' t-shirts at the race, with all proceeds going to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The event is the first of its ind for both Bangor Blue Seal and the Raceway.

'We're hoping that its going to be a good event that we can continue to do," said Kayla Hodgdon, Assistant Manager of Bangor Blue Seal. "The people that work at the race track and actually harness the horses, they were all very excited to see us there and talking about the event."

Racing begins at the Raceway at 5 p.m.