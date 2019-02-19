Harmony man killed in crash Monday night

BINGHAM, Maine (WABI) Police say a Harmony man was killed in a crash in Bingham Monday night.
Authorities responded to a head-on crash on Route 201 around 8pm.
It happened about a mile and a half north of the state rest area.
46-year-old Michael Handy died at the scene.
Police say the other driver, 31-year-old Jocelyn Jones of Bingham, was trapped in her vehicle.
Jones was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.