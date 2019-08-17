Harbor Fest and Come Boating Rowing Regatta make for an eventful day in Belfast

The people of Belfast got to witness two special events this afternoon.

First up was their annual HarborFest, a celebration of the Belfast way of life as a seaside town.

It had food, vendors, and a special boat-building competition, where competitors were given two hours to build a boat out of raw materials.

It was also host to the second big event: the 19th annual Come Boating Rowing Regatta, where teams from all over New England competed in a three-point seven-mile race around Belfast Harbor, with a variety of boats, from paddle boats to rowboats, encouraged to compete.

"It's just a little bit of a lot, for lots of fun, there's no admission to be here and usually the weather cooperates with us,” says Duke Marsden, Chair of Belfast HarborFest. “For those that like to do some shopping, you can see behind me there are several artisans, most of them local, who have various goods to sell, that most of which have something to do with the water."

"For nineteen years. Come Boating of Belfast has held this race,” says Susan Cutting, coordinator of Belfast Regatta. “It started out originally as a sailing race, but pretty quickly became a rowing race, and we have boats coming from all over New England to race against each other."

There was also a special play zone for kids, alongside a boat show.

