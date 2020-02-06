Happy birthday! Country music star Garth Brooks turns 58

Country music legend Garth Brooks is celebrating his 58th birthday Friday.

Brooks was born on Feb. 7, 1962, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Garth is actually Brooks’ middle name. Troyal is his first name, which also happens to be his father’s name.

While he is now known for his hits such as “Friends in Low Places,” “More Than a Memory” and “What She’s Doing Now,” Brooks first got his start in music singing in bars in college.

After graduating from Oklahoma State University with a degree in advertising, he moved to Nashville. His first album reached No. 2 on the Billboard country charts in 1989.

Garth Brooks became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1990. He has sold more than 70 million albums in the U.S.

He is also the only artist in history to have won seven CMA Entertainer of the Year awards. His most recent win was in 2019.

Brooks has recently been selling out football stadiums across the country. He has had capacity crowds at the stadiums where the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos play.

When he isn't performing in front of massive crowds, he has performed for smaller audiences as a part of his Dive Bar concert series.

His most recent stop was at the Six String in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brooks tweeted that it was “the BEST way to spend my birthday week.”