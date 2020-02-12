Happy Birthday Paul Bunyan!

Brawny.

Burly.

Buff.

Birthday.

Bunyan, Paul Bunyan.

Wednesday was Bangor's favorite lumberjack's big day!

Legend has it the man that makes plaid look so good was born on February 12, 1834.

Sitting in his place of prominence in the Queen City, he's become a Bangor hallmark.

We stopped by to find one man - who - a little different than in Paul's heyday, was there to get a picture for his Instagram!

"He's a great instrument of the steadfast work ethic of the Mainer," said Ellsworth resident Chris Keegan. "Someone who is hard-working. Someone was able to get out and enjoy the gaming aspect as well of the state. The hiking, the hunting, the fishing. Happy birthday, Paul."

Maine is one of a few states that claims Paul as their own.

Michigan, Minnesota, and California do, too.

But we all know the truth.

