Happy 200th Birthday, Maine! Bicentennial celebrations around the region

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) All kinds of events will be happening across the state: Signature Events & Programs of the Maine Bicentennial Commission, plus dozens of others offered by Maine’s large network of cultural organizations, local schools and communities, and more.
To encourage all of Maine to participate in the celebration of its Bicentennial, the State has declared March 14th, 2020 to be “Community Dinner Day.” Cities and towns across Maine will plan their own events for the 14th, and for a single day the whole state will come together to celebrate 200 years of the way life should be.
Saturday, March 14:
AUGUSTA: Community pasta dinner
5 PM- 7 PM
St. Michael Parish, 75 Northern Avenue
All are welcome to attend. Admission is free but
donations will be accepted to benefit the area’s Meals on
Wheels program.
The dinner will include pasta with the choice of Bolognese,
marinara, and alfredo sauces. Salad, garlic bread, desserts,
and beverages will also be offered. If you plan on attending
the dinner, RSVP by calling 623-8823.
AUGUSTA: Saturday Night Supper
5 PM- 7 PM
Augusta Elks Lodge, 397 Civic Center Drive
Hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, and strawberry
shortcake will be served. $10 per person, tickets can be
purchased in advance at the elks Lodge or will be sold at
the door. Everyone is welcome to attend.
BANGOR: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MAINE!" Book Launch Event
11 AM
Bangor Public Library
Maine author Lynn Plourde and Maine illustrator Mark
Ricketts will celebrate the release of their new book with
storytime and book signing.
This new children’s picture book is a fun way to communicate
facts and histories about the state of Maine to kids. The story
tells of a surprise party to celebrate Maine’s 200th birthday
and all the people invited to share in the fun (including some
illustrated cameos by notable Maine figures!)
CAMDEN: Dirigo Rocks! Music Festival
7:30 PM
Camden Opera House
The three-band show features ThunderHeart Lion, The
Rugged and Shirt Tail Kin.
Tickets $14 in advance/$16 day-of-show
camdenoperahouse.com.
ORONO: Maine Bicentennial Celebration and Orono's Birthday Party
3 PM- 8:30 PM
As Maine celebrates its Bicentennial, the Town of Orono will
also be celebrating its 214th birthday! or all involved.
3 - 4 PM: Maine Author Mac Smith - “Mainers On The
Titanic” (Council Chambers)
4 - 6 PM: Taste of Orono (Stone Manor), Orono
Historical Society Open House (Stone Manor), Oral History
Project (Stone Manor)
6 - 8:30 PM: Asa Adams PTO Family Dance (Keith
Anderson Community House)
7:30 PM: Fireworks (Downtown)
ROCKLAND: Bicentennial Birthday Bash, multi-venue event
10 AM to 6 PM
The day long event will feature art trails, art making,
storytelling and a traditional Maine bean supper. The free
event includes museum admission to the Farnsworth and
CMCA, as well as the culminating show at the Strand, and no
reservations are necessary. The birthday bash will also
include a food drive for the AIO Pantry to benefit their child
hunger program “snacks for backpacks”. The public is invited
to bring food donations and drop them off at any one of the
partner organizations throughout the day-long event, or at St.
Peter’s Episcopal Church during the bean supper.
The Farnsworth, CMCA, and the Strand Theatre invite the
public to Rockland for an all-day, city-wide birthday bash to
celebrate Maine’s 200th anniversary of statehood. Participants
will be given a “passport” to be stamped at the various activity
stations. The day will begin with a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. session
that will include the following activities:
• CMCA on Winter Street will host a special Maine-themed
ArtLab. Alexis Iammarino, ArtLab's lead artist, will engage
community members of all ages in creating an original three-
dimensional mural sculpture made of polygonal panels to
form a multi-faced geodesic piece.
• The Farnsworth will unveil a special audio-guide trail that
will lead visitors through a history of Maine as seen through
the eyes of its artists.
• At the Farnsworth’s Gamble Education Center, on the
corner of Union and Grace Streets, a birthday party will take
place featuring Maine-themed games such as a “Lobster Toss”
and birthday snacks.
• In the Farnsworth’s library, the Strand’s staff invites the
public to share their Maine stories in a series of video
interviews to be compiled into a documentary film, shown at
the Strand Theatre at the end of the day.
• Historic Maine films will be showing throughout the day
in the Farnsworth’s auditorium.
From 12:30 to 5 p.m., the party will continue with a traditional
Maine bean supper at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in
Rockland, hosted in partnership with Rockland’s One
Community Many Voices, and Café Miranda.
From 2 to 5 p.m. the following activities will take place at other
partnering organizations:
• The Rockland Historical Society members will be on location
at the bean supper to share information about Rockland's past.
In addition to having copies of their historic books for sale, they
will provide information for families and downtown businesses
who would like to learn more about their home or building's
history.
• At the Project Puffin Visitor Center, from 2 to 5 p.m., the
public is invited to learn all about puffins with Seabird Sue!
Activities will include making a puffin hat, a seabird scavenger
hunt, dressing up like a puffin and learning about their
adaptations, and making a button to take home.
• At the Rockland Public Library, from 2 to 4 p.m., participants
will learn to make a yarn doll. Before there were toy stores,
children in Maine often made their own toys. One example is a
soft yarn doll. Come to the Children's Room at the Rockland
Public Library to learn how to make a yarn doll of your own or
one to give to a friend
• The Atlantic Baking Company will be open from 7 a.m. to 5
p.m., and will provide free samples of pastries throughout the
day.
Finally, at 5 p.m., the celebration will culminate at the Strand
Theatre for The Bicentennial Birthday Bash Show. From 5 to 6
p.m., the public is invited to a show that will include Penobscot
storyteller John Bear Mitchell, Maine tourism commercials
created by the Ash Point Community School's 4th grade class,
and a short documentary made up of interviews filmed that
morning at the Farnsworth. The event will also include the
unveiling of the sculpture created that day at CMCA's ArtLab.
SURRY: Statehood Bean & Potluck Supper
Doors open at 4:30 PM, supper starts at 5 PM
Surry Elementary School gym
No admission charge. Local organizations will supply the
beans from traditional family recipes; Surry residents are
invited to bring a potluck dish to share.
Surry students to present a Reader’s Theater of “How Maine
Became a State,” followed by guest speakers Ray and Susan
McDonald, who will talk about “Settlers Before Statehood” and
“Growing Up in Maine.” The evening concludes with a
“Bicentennial Cake Quilt”, and four choices of gelato provided
by Eric and Karl of Pugnuts.
Sunday, March 15
AUGUSTA: Statehood Day Ceremony
1:00 PM
Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave., Augusta
Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap will be the MC and
Bicentennial Commission Chairman Sen. Bill Diamond will
give welcoming remarks. The program will feature the
Maine Army National Guard Color Guard, a land recognition
with Maulian Dana of the Penobscot Nation, a review of
Maine's story with State Historian Earle Shettleworth,
reflections from Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum,
addresses from our Congressional delegation, and
performances by the combined Bicentennial Choir and
Bangor Symphony Orchestra, debuting the specially
commissioned piece by Colin Britt "So Also We Sing: A
Maine Trilogy."
The event will also include the unveiling of the United States
Postal Service Bicentennial Postage Stamp and birthday
cake provided by Hannaford Supermarkets.
DEXTER: The Town of Dexter will be celebrating the State's
Bicentennial at noon, with a ringing of bells from churches
(for a 5 minute duration); the fire department will be
also be sounding their sirens at that time.
HAMPDEN: Maine Tourism Association, Maine's Birthday Celebration
1 PM-3 PM
I-95 Hampden Visitor Centers North and South
Attend to enjoy cake, beverages and entertainment
SEARSPORT: Maine-Ly A Celebration – Happy Birthday Maine!
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Penobscot Marine Museum, 2 Church Street
The cost of this program is $5 for Museum members, $8
for non-members, $20 for families, and children 7 and
under are free. Participants will have the chance to enjoy
crafts and activities including temporary tattoos, slate art,
bean bag toss, a photo booth, and Maine state trivia. In a
fast-moving, 50-minute program starting at 1:00 p.m.,
Penobscot Marine Museum’s Education Director, Jeana
Ganskop, will lead visitors through 200 years of Maine
history using 200 images from the Museum collection.
*This is a compilation of information from various sources and media releases. It may not be all inclusive.
Visit www.maine200.org/calendar for more information about other events.