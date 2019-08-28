Hannaford to offer paid parental leave for employees

Hannaford announced Wednesday that it will offer new parental leave benefits for full- and part-time employees.

Qualifying employees will get six weeks of paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child.

The new parental leave benefits take effect Sept. 1.

All gender and gender identities are eligible to take advantage of the paid parental leave benefits, the company said.

Hannaford said it employs nearly 27,000 associates throughout New England and New York.